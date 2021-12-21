Eleven years for Rushden's £10 killer

Gurprit Singh Bains

A drug dealer who killed a Rushden man over a £10 debt has been jailed for a total of 11 years.

Gurprit Singh Bains, 42, was found guilty of manslaughter last month three years after causing the death of Phillip Brown, know was known as Podge.

A trial at Northampton Crown Court heard how Bains had attacked Mr Brown, 51, in the stairwell of a block of flats in Horrell Court on November 12, 2018, in a dispute over a minor drug debt, causing fractured ribs which became infected.

Phillip Brown

These injuries led to him developing meningitis, from which he died on December 5, 2018.

Police were only told of the assault after he died, but detectives soon discovered Bains had been selling drugs to Mr Brown before assaulting him over a £10 debt.

Subsequent forensic examinations were able to establish the chain of events leading from the rib injuries to Mr Brown’s death Bains, of Shannon Close in Rushden, was convicted of manslaughter by a jury.

Today (Tuesday) His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo sentenced Bains to seven-and-a-half years in prison for causing Mr Brown’s death.

Bains had also previously admitted three counts relating to the possession and supply of class A drugs and two charges relating to the possession of criminal property, for which he received a further consecutive sentence of three-and-a-half years, making a total sentence of 11 years.

Speaking afterwards senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Pete Long, of the Major Crime Team, said: “Securing the conviction of Gurprit Bains over Phillip’s death was a fantastic result, as is today’s sentence.

“This case was a real team effort and every single officer involved did their job brilliantly in order to obtain justice for Phillip and his family, so my thanks go to all involved.

“I very much hope today’s outcome helps Podge’s loved ones and friends as they continue to deal with his untimely loss, and our thoughts remain with them all in their grief.”

After the verdict Mr Brown's devastated family said in a statement: “Podge was a much-loved brother, uncle, father and grandfather and had many friends in the local community.

“Despite all of the difficulties and loss in his own life, he could always manage to have a laugh and make people smile. He is truly missed by all and his life was taken far too soon.