Eleven more drink-drivers sentenced after being arrested during Northamptonshire Christmas crackdown

A further 11 drink-drivers from across Northamptonshire – and further afield – have been sentenced following a Christmas crackdown.

Northamptonshire Police ran a campaign to name all drink-drivers arrested over the festive period in 2022, but extended it to include the FIFA World Cup, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The six-week crackdown saw 146 people arrested either on suspicion of driving or being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit for either drugs or alcohol, or failing to provide a sample.

Drink drivers were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

The latest sentences from the Christmas crackdown are:

• Stacey Jacqueline Rowe, 58, of Kirkstall Close, Eastbourne, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on November 21 and appeared at court on January 23. She was disqualified from driving for 36-months, fined £166 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge.

• Alex Rule, 36, of Davis Close, Rothwell, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on November 21 and appeared at court on January 26. He was disqualified from driving for 23-months, ordered to complete a community order and pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

• Ian Michael Coyne, 58, of Thorpe Avenue, Radcliffe in Manchester, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 6 and appeared at court on January 19. He was disqualified from driving for 18-months, fined £600 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £240 victim surcharge.

• Dionisie Chiperco, 29, of Bailiff Street, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 7 and appeared at court on January 26. He was disqualified from driving for 17-months, fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £186 victim surcharge.

• Karen O’Malley, 51, of Kensington Close, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 6 and appeared at court on January 26. She was disqualified from driving for 26-months, ordered to complete a community order and rehab activity and pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Pawel Grabarek, 54, of Lalleford Square, Rugby, was arrested and charged with failing to provide specimen for analysis after being arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 8 and appeared at court on January 26. He was disqualified from driving for 20-months, ordered to complete a community order and pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

• Ranbir Singh, 37, of Union Street, Desborough, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 9 and appeared at court on January 26. He was disqualified from driving for 17-months, fined £325 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £130 victim surcharge.

• Roman Cebutar, 30, of Ringway, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 9 and appeared at court on January 26. He was disqualified from driving for 12-months, fined £600 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £560 victim surcharge.

• Oksana Turkopole, 31, of Friars Avenue, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 9 and appeared at court on January 26. She was disqualified from driving for 17-months, fined £369 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £148 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Archie Lamb, 22, of Sandover, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 10 and appeared at court on January 26. He was disqualified from driving for 20-months, fined £331 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £132 victim surcharge.

• Luke Sharpley, 23, of Herne Road, Oundle, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 25 and appeared at court on January 26. He was disqualified from driving for 20-months, fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £120 victim surcharge.