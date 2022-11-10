An elderly woman was injured after being robbed of her purse in the alleyway between Cupar Crescent and Stuart Road in Corby.

At about 1pm on Friday, October 21, the woman in her 80s walked through the alleyway after visiting the town centre.

As she stopped to check her purse, she was pushed - causing her to fall and injure her knee which required medical treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The offender removed her purse which was in a storage box on her walker and ran off towards Stuart Road.

He is described as a white man in his early 30s, about 6ft 1in and of a medium build.

He had shoulder length mousey brown coloured hair which appeared messy/curly and possibly had freckles/skin pigmentation.

He was wearing a long royal blue evening-style jacket however, his overall appearance was unclean.

He was wearing white footwear, possibly trainers.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen this man either in and around the town centre, walking to or from the Stuart Road area, or who may have been approached by him.

"Anyone who travelled along Elizabeth Street or in Stuart Road between the stated times is also asked to check dash-cam footage to see if they’ve captured the offender walking in the town centre area.”