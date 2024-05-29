Elderly Wellingborough couple tricked into handing over money to fraudster claiming to be from the Metropolitan Police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers are urging people to make their elderly relatives or vulnerable neighbours aware of courier fraud following an incident in Wellingborough.

The request from Northants Police’s economic crime unit follows a courier fraud in Wellingborough on May 14, which led to a 23-year-old man being charged for his role in the incident.

Courier fraud involves fraudsters telephoning a potential victim, claiming to be from their bank, the police, or another law enforcement authority, and tricking them into revealing their PIN number, bank card and personal details.

On May 14, the elderly victims received a telephone call from a man claiming to be from the Metropolitan Police stating he was investigating fraudulent spending on their bank account and needed their assistance.

He convinced the couple that there was counterfeit money in circulation at their local branch of their bank and that to help with the investigation, they needed to withdraw a considerable sum of money and take it home, where a forensic officer would collect it.

Later that day, Joshawn Johnson-Grant arrived at the couple’s home and told them that he was a forensic officer and needed to examine the money.

He then entered the address, took the money, and quickly fled.

Johnson-Grant of Sycamore Road, Soho, Birmingham, was identified through fingerprints by scenes of crime officers, prompting his arrest by response officers at Gatwick Airport before a joint investigation by the force’s economic crime unit and proactive economic crime eeam (PECT) led to his charge.

On May 22, Johnson-Grant pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates’ Court to one count of burglary dwelling and one count of theft.

He was remanded in custody until his appearance at Northampton Crown Court on July 4 when he will be sentenced.

Lead investigator Detective Sergeant Matthew Crick said: “The criminals conducting these frauds are clever and know how to manipulate their victims by making them feel panicked and rushed into actions they will later regret.

“We would urge everyone who is in a caring or supportive role for an elderly or vulnerable relative, friend or neighbour to start conversations about the tactics used and the warning signs to look out for.

“Just having that conversation, especially if they are not particularly tech savvy, could make the difference to whether someone becomes a victim of this trust-eroding crime.

“Under no circumstances would the police or your bank ask you to withdraw money from your account, or transfer funds into another account for fraud reasons, nor would they ever ask you to become part of an undercover investigation.

“Our advice is that if you receive any call where you’re asked to provide personal or financial information, take a moment to reflect on the situation and stay calm.

"Never assume the call is genuine, even if they know basic details about you, such as your name and address.

“You should also know that criminals can make any telephone number appear on your phone handset, so even if the number shown seems authentic, never trust this.

"If you receive a phone call of this type, have the confidence to end it.

“A genuine organisation will never mind you taking the time to think things over or to contact them back on a number you have verified, for example from your bank statement or payment card.

“If the caller is claiming to be a police officer, the relevant force can be contacted on 101 and will be able to verify if a caller is a genuine officer or member of staff.

"However, if someone is on their way to your house to collect money or valuables then dial 999 immediately.”

As part of the City of London Police campaign to raise awareness of courier fraud, in particular the tactics which are more commonly being used, here is a reminder of the signs of courier fraud:

• Courier fraud usually starts with an unsolicited telephone call to the victim where the suspect will pose as a bank official or a police officer

• Courier fraudsters will usually request the victim to withdraw cash or to hand over their bank card for collection or purchase high value items such as Rolex watches and gold bullion

• Fraudsters will instruct victims not to tell any family or friends about what they are doing

• When conducting courier fraud, criminals will request the victim hang up the phone to ring their bank for confirmation while keeping the line open. The suspect then purports to be bank official and provides false confirmation.

If you think you have been a victim of fraud you should report it to Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud reporting centre, by calling 0300 1232040 or online by visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk.