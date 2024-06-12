Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eight people from four Northamptonshire towns have been charged with multiple offences following an eight-month investigation into the supply of Class A and B drugs.

As part of Northamptonshire Police’s Operation Revive, officers have been focusing on serious violence associated with Class A drug dealing and bringing gangs to justice.

The charges come following warrants last month.

PC Sam Walton, from Op Revive, said: “I’m pleased we’ve been able to secure further charges following an eight-month investigation into the supply of illegal drugs in Wellingborough and East Northants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police file picture

“Tackling drug harm is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police as we know the impact illegal drugs can have on people and the communities in which they live.”

Those charged with conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs are:

– Thomas Craig, 35, of West Street, Wellingborough

– Finley Zelazny, 21, of Bedale Road, Wellingborough

– Courtney Harrell, 21, of Chichele Street, Higham Ferrers

– Melissa Head, 20, of Harrisons Walk, Thrapston

– Louis Coneac, 22, of Brookland Road, Northampton

Three other people subject to the investigation were charged following their arrests in April and May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Raihan Uddin, 25, of Mill Road, Wellingborough was arrested on April 13, and charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and has been remanded to HMP Peterborough.

– Ifzal Hussain, 30, of Palk Road, Wellingborough was arrested on May 21, and charged with conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

– Forid Khan, 26, of Stanley Road, Wellingborough was arrested on May 21, and charged with conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs.