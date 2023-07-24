Eight arrested after drugs raids in Raunds and Thrapston as ‘large quantity’ of heroin and cocaine seized

Class A drugs including cocaine and heroin, weapons and cash have been seized after police raids in Thrapston and Raunds by 40 officers.

Northamptonshire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Team executed a number of warrants in East Northamptonshire leading to eight people being arrested.

Class A drugs were discovered on the evening of Wednesday, July 19, as officers, including the Special Constabulary, entered a number of properties in Thrapston and Raunds.

Northants Police /file picture National World

Detective Sergeant Keith Morson from the Northants Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Team said: “We’re really pleased with the results of this operation as it saw cocaine, cannabis, heroin, weapons and cash all seized.

“I hope this action provides reassurance to our communities across the county that Northamptonshire Police takes the supply of drugs seriously and will take positive action against those involved.”

Eight people were arrested in total – six men and two women.

