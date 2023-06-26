Two e-scooters were stolen after a burglar raided a shed in Kettering earlier this month.

Today (Monday) police urged anyone who may have been offered an e-scooter for sale in unusual circumstances to contact them.

The appeal comes after the incident which took place in Newman Street between 10pm on Tuesday, June 20, and 8am the following morning.

Police have appealed for information

A Segway Ninebot Zing C20 e-scooter and a child’s pink e-scooter, which had a seat and lights around the frame, were taken.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have been offered an e-scooter for sale in unusual circumstances.”