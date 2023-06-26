News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

E-scooters stolen after burglar targets Kettering shed

Police have urged anyone with information to call 101
By Sam Wildman
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:42 BST

Two e-scooters were stolen after a burglar raided a shed in Kettering earlier this month.

Today (Monday) police urged anyone who may have been offered an e-scooter for sale in unusual circumstances to contact them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The appeal comes after the incident which took place in Newman Street between 10pm on Tuesday, June 20, and 8am the following morning.

Police have appealed for informationPolice have appealed for information
Police have appealed for information
Most Popular

A Segway Ninebot Zing C20 e-scooter and a child’s pink e-scooter, which had a seat and lights around the frame, were taken.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have been offered an e-scooter for sale in unusual circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 23000380027.