E-scooter rider taken to hospital after Saturday night crash in Northampton

An e-scooter rider suffered face injuries in a road crash in Northampton on Saturday night (September 4).

Police say the black e-scooter was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Kingsley Road at about 9pm.

The rider was taken to Northampton General Hospital for treatment.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed a 48-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

He has since been released under investigation but officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward — in particular two teenage girls or anyone who may have captured the incident on CCTV or dashcam.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 using incident number 21000514504 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Saturday's crash happened ahead of a police crackdown on e-scooter misuse later this month.

Voi runs a scheme in Northamptonshire which allows users to pay for its orange scooters by the minute via an app but privately owned e-scooters are not currently legal on public roads, cycle lanes or pavements.

PC David Okere, said: “Private e-scooters cannot be used anywhere but on private land.

"You will not be able to use them to commute to workplaces, to travel into town or even to ride outside your house if you do not own the land.

“As it stands at this moment in time, riding a privately owned e-scooter on a public road is illegal. The government may change this legislation in the future however, for now, police officers who see one being ridden are duty bound to uphold the law and you may be issued with a fine and have your scooter seized if you are seen riding one.