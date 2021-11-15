Dylan Holliday stabbing: Teens deny murder and attempted murder

The scene of the stabbing. Image: JPI Media

Two teenage boys have appeared in court this morning (Monday, November 15) to deny the murder of a Wellingborough boy.

Dylan Holliday died after being stabbed near to an alleyway between Park Fam Way and Shelley Road in Wellingborough on August 5. His mum was in court for this morning's hearing.

Two youths - aged 16 and 17 - both pleaded not guilty to three charges that were put to them during the short hearing at Northampton Crown Court and will now stand trial at the beginning of next year.