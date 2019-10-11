Drunk Kettering A14 driver banned from the roads

A woman caught almost three times the drink-drive limit on the A14 at Kettering has been banned from getting behind the wheel.

Elizabeth Redman, 29, was stopped after drink-driving in her white BMW on the major road on September 11.

The A14 at Kettering.

Redman, of Eaton Avenue in Bletchley, near Milton Keynes, gave a reading of 97mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

At Northampton Magistrates' Court Redman admitted drink-driving and was banned from the roads for 23 months.

Magistrates also handed her a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Redman must also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £90.