Drugs, designer clothes and motorbike seized in Corby raid

Drugs and designer clothes were seized from a Corby home after a man who left the property dropped white powder when he was chased.

Police were in Gainsborough Road for an unrelated matter at about 6pm on Sunday (August 28) when they spotted the man climbing out of a window.

He made off from officers but dropped a bag containing cash and a quantity of white powder.

Police then forced entry to the house and found more cash as well as drugs and drugs paraphernalia.

Also in the address was a large amount of expensive designer clothing and footwear as well as a black Z-Force motorcycle which was seized.