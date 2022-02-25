Two men have been charged with drugs offences following raids in Northampton on Tuesday (February 22).

Officers from the Northampton Neighbourhood Team executed warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act at addresses in Abington and Kingsthorpe.

Large quantities of drugs, designer clothes and cash were seized from both properties.

Two men denied drugs charges at Northampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday

Bosin Osagie, aged 21, of Ashburnham Road, pleaded not guilty to possession of cannabis and cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property during an appearance at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Darren Okungbowa-Fuerte, also aged 21 and of Ashburnham Road, denies possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.