Drug dealing, burglary and road safety in Wellingborough - police update on tackling local priorities over past six months

Drug dealing and burglary are among the local priorities police have been tackling in and around the town during the past six months.

Between November 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025, the three local priorities set for the areas covered by the Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team were drug dealing and misuse, burglary, and road safety and traffic matters.

These priorities have been the focus of much of the neighbourhood team’s work over the past six months, working in partnership with the local authority, parish and town councils, housing agencies and other partners.

Here is an update on some of the work they have been doing to tackle them:

Drug dealing and misuse

- There have been 97 drug-related incidents recorded – 67 for drug possession and 30 in relation to drug trafficking

- 14 people have been charged, 26 have received community resolutions and five have received cautions

- In March 2025, an officer discovered a possession with intent offence, which led to a further suspect being located and hundreds of wraps of a Class A substance, valued at thousands of pounds, being seized. This was a new drug line that was being introduced to Wellingborough

Burglary

- Various surgeries have been held around Wellingborough and surrounding areas, offering further advice to help prevent and deter burglaries

Road safety and traffic matters

- Neighbourhood officers have issued 45 traffic tickets for various offences, including careless driving and no insurance

- Speed enforcement operations have started in the Wellingborough area

Current priorities

Over the next six months from April to September 2025, the Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team will focus on the following areas.

This is based on local crime figures, discussion with local authority and other partners, and feedback from the community through their regular local priorities survey:

- Burglary

- Drug dealing and misuse

- Vehicle crime

About local policing priorities

Neighbourhood policing teams across Northamptonshire work with their communities and local partners to identify and agree the policing priorities for the local area, so they can focus on the crime and anti-social behaviour issues that matter most to local people.

The priorities are set twice a year and are based on local crime statistics, information from partner agencies and feedback from the community.

This information from local people is gathered through a regular local priorities survey where they have the opportunity to tell police about the issues that concern them most in their neighbourhood.

Get involved

Regular feedback from local residents and businesses is really important and those who complete the local priorities survey help the neighbourhood teams better understand what the issues are for local people.

Please do share your feedback every few months so the police can be sure they have your current views.

For more information about neighbourhood policing and your local policing team, visit northants.police.uk/neighbourhoods.

You can also get regular updates from your local neighbourhood officers by signing up to the Northamptonshire Talking email messaging service.