Drug dealing, burglary and road safety in Kettering - police update on tackling local priorities over past six months

Drug dealing and burglary are two of the priorities police have been focusing on in Kettering in recent months.

Between November 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025, the three local priorities set for the areas covered by the Kettering Neighbourhood Policing Team were road safety and traffic matters, drug dealing and misuse, and burglary.

These priorities have been the focus of much of the neighbourhood team’s work over the past six months, working in partnership with the local authority, parish and town councils, housing agencies and other partners.

Here’s an update on some of the work they have been doing to tackle them:

Road safety and traffic matters

- Neighbourhood officers completed several speed enforcement patrols in the areas highlighted by the community as being areas of concern. Warning letters and fixed penalty notices were issued as appropriate for speeding offences

- 16 vehicles were seized as a result of motoring offences such as having no insurance or MOT

- 15 arrests were made for offences such as drink and drug driving

- 50 fixed penalty notices for offences such as speeding and poor driving standards were issued

- Working alongside both the local council and school staff, they have carried out numerous parking patrols outside local schools, issuing tickets to offending vehicles

Drug dealing and drug misuse

- Numerous drug warrants were conducted following information received from the community. This includes the dismantling of cannabis factories located within the town

- Forty four people were arrested in relation drugs offences, many as a result of information from the community

- Regular cuckooing checks continue to be carried out at the addresses of those identified as being vulnerable to exploitation by drug dealers

Burglary

- Neighbourhood officers continued to visit the area of every domestic burglary and have supported vulnerable victims. They have worked with other agencies to give security advice, and have patrolled the areas around burglary locations to prevent further offences

- Officers have attended regular community engagement events across the town and rural wards

Current priorities

Over the next six months from April to September 2025, the Kettering Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue to focus on these areas.

This is based on local crime figures, discussion with local authority and other partners, and feedback from the community through their regular local priorities survey:

- Road safety

- Drug dealing and misuse

- Burglary

About local policing priorities

Neighbourhood policing teams across Northamptonshire work with their communities and local partners to identify and agree the policing priorities for the local area so they can focus on the crime and anti-social behaviour issues that matter most to local people.

The priorities are set twice a year and are based on local crime statistics, information from partner agencies and feedback from the community.

This information from local people is gathered through a regular local priorities survey where they have the opportunity to tell us about the issues that concern them most in their neighbourhood.

Get involved

Regular feedback from residents and businesses is really important and those who complete the local priorities survey help their neighbourhood teams better understand what the issues are for local people.

For more information about your local policing team, visit northants.police.uk/neighbourhoods.

You can get regular updates from your neighbourhood officers by signing up to the Northamptonshire Talking email messaging service.