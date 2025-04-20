Drug dealing, burglary and road safety in East Northamptonshire towns and villages - police update on tackling local priorities over past six months
Between November 2024 and March 2025, the three local priorities set for the areas covered by the East Northamptonshire Neighbourhood Policing Team were road safety and traffic matters, drug dealing and misuse and burglary.
These priorities have been the focus of much of the neighbourhood team’s work over the past six months, working in partnership with the local authority, parish and town councils, housing agencies and other partners.
Here is an update about some of the work they have been doing to tackle them:
Road safety and traffic matters
- 18 tickets, summons and S59 warnings have been issued
- Speed enforcement locations have been completed across East Northants, including, but not limited to, Upper Benefield, Oundle, Higham Ferrers and Rushden
- More than 10 intelligence logs have been submitted in relation to road safety and traffic offences
- Traffic enforcement to tackle poor parking has taken place at various primary schools across the East Northants area
- Nine vehicles have been seized for various offences, including driving with no insurance, no MOT and no tax
- Various crimes have been investigated for offences such as dangerous driving, driving whilst over the prescribed limit, or driving whilst disqualified
- Reassurance visits have been carried out to those who have been a victim of vehicle crime
Drug dealing and misuse
- Three warrants have been executed in relation to drug offences in the local area, namely cannabis factories and drug supply. Investigations into these are still ongoing
- Unrelated to the warrants, seven people have been dealt with for drug related offences during this time and have been offered a diversionary course to help deal with their addiction
- Officers have used stop and search powers on nine occasions, resulting in seven positive outcomes for drug offences
- More than 40 intelligence logs have been submitted in relation to drug offences
Burglary
- Smart Water kits have been issued to those who have indicated that burglary was a concern in the last local priority survey
- Four crime prevention roadshows have taken place focusing on home security and safety advice
- All victims who have reported a burglary have received a reassurance visit
Current priorities
Over the next six months from April to September 2025, the East Northants Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue to focus on these areas.
This is based on local crime figures, discussion with local authority and other partners, and feedback from the community through our regular local priorities survey:
- Road safety
- Drug dealing
- Burglary
About local policing priorities
Neighbourhood policing teams across Northamptonshire work with their communities and local partners to identify and agree the policing priorities for the local area, so they can focus on the crime and anti-social behaviour issues that matter most to local people.
These priorities are set twice a year and are based on local crime statistics, information from partner agencies and feedback from the community.
This information from local people is gathered through a regular local priorities survey where they have the opportunity to tell police about the issues that concern them most in their neighbourhood.
Get involved
Regular feedback from local residents and businesses is really important and those who complete the local priorities survey help the neighbourhood teams better understand what the issues are for local people.
For more information about neighbourhood policing and your local policing team, visit northants.police.uk/neighbourhoods.
You can also get regular updates from your neighbourhood officers by signing up to the Northamptonshire Talking email messaging service.