Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drug dealing and burglary are two of the priorities police have been tackling in the towns and villages of East Northants over the past six months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between November 2024 and March 2025, the three local priorities set for the areas covered by the East Northamptonshire Neighbourhood Policing Team were road safety and traffic matters, drug dealing and misuse and burglary.

These priorities have been the focus of much of the neighbourhood team’s work over the past six months, working in partnership with the local authority, parish and town councils, housing agencies and other partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is an update about some of the work they have been doing to tackle them:

Police have given an update on their local priorities in East Northamptonshire over the past six months

Road safety and traffic matters

- 18 tickets, summons and S59 warnings have been issued

- Speed enforcement locations have been completed across East Northants, including, but not limited to, Upper Benefield, Oundle, Higham Ferrers and Rushden

- More than 10 intelligence logs have been submitted in relation to road safety and traffic offences

- Traffic enforcement to tackle poor parking has taken place at various primary schools across the East Northants area

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Nine vehicles have been seized for various offences, including driving with no insurance, no MOT and no tax

- Various crimes have been investigated for offences such as dangerous driving, driving whilst over the prescribed limit, or driving whilst disqualified

- Reassurance visits have been carried out to those who have been a victim of vehicle crime

Drug dealing and misuse

- Three warrants have been executed in relation to drug offences in the local area, namely cannabis factories and drug supply. Investigations into these are still ongoing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Unrelated to the warrants, seven people have been dealt with for drug related offences during this time and have been offered a diversionary course to help deal with their addiction

- Officers have used stop and search powers on nine occasions, resulting in seven positive outcomes for drug offences

- More than 40 intelligence logs have been submitted in relation to drug offences

Burglary

- Smart Water kits have been issued to those who have indicated that burglary was a concern in the last local priority survey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Four crime prevention roadshows have taken place focusing on home security and safety advice

- All victims who have reported a burglary have received a reassurance visit

Current priorities

Over the next six months from April to September 2025, the East Northants Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue to focus on these areas.

This is based on local crime figures, discussion with local authority and other partners, and feedback from the community through our regular local priorities survey:

- Road safety

- Drug dealing

- Burglary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About local policing priorities

Neighbourhood policing teams across Northamptonshire work with their communities and local partners to identify and agree the policing priorities for the local area, so they can focus on the crime and anti-social behaviour issues that matter most to local people.

These priorities are set twice a year and are based on local crime statistics, information from partner agencies and feedback from the community.

This information from local people is gathered through a regular local priorities survey where they have the opportunity to tell police about the issues that concern them most in their neighbourhood.

Get involved

Regular feedback from local residents and businesses is really important and those who complete the local priorities survey help the neighbourhood teams better understand what the issues are for local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about neighbourhood policing and your local policing team, visit northants.police.uk/neighbourhoods.

You can also get regular updates from your neighbourhood officers by signing up to the Northamptonshire Talking email messaging service.