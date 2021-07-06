Drug-dealer jailed for three years after being caught with cocaine and knife in Northampton

A drug-dealer from Tyneside who was caught with cocaine and a knife in Northampton was jailed for three years yesterday (Monday, July 5).

Josh Barnsley also assaulted a police officer while being arrested in Weedon Road in May, after his vehicle was stopped over suspicions of a gun being onboard.

Recorder Sandeep Kainth told the 26-year-old, of Imeary Street, South Shields: "Anyone dealing in class A drugs is fully aware to the fact the courts impose long custodial sentences.

Josh Barnsley. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

"They can't say otherwise as it's well-publicised and you have been dealing class A drugs so a custodial sentence is inevitable."

Henry James, prosecuting, told the court Barnsley's car was pulled over by police after they were told about a firearm inside on May 12,

Police found 17.81g of 85 per cent pure cocaine, worth between £680 and £1,700, mixing agent and the steak knife in the vehicle.

The defendant kicked out, tried to bite and verbally abused the officer as he was being restrained and he continued to be aggressive towards officers at the police station.

Nick Ferrari, defending, said Barnsley had turned to dealing drugs after developing a cocaine addiction having lost his job and home through the coronavirus lockdowns.

"He wants to seek employment and education in prison and come to terms with his mental health. He realises there's more to life than acting the way he was," he said.

Mr Ferrari added Barnsley has apologised to the officers he abused for the 'fairly disgusting' comments he made, which he is 'not proud of'.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the drug-dealing, having admitted the assault and knife possession at Northampton Magistrates' Court on May 21.

Recorder Kainth sentenced him to three years imprisonment for the drug-dealing, six months for the knife and four months for the assault concurrently.