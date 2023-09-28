Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A a drug dealer has been jailed after he was found between Northampton and Kettering with cannabis plants, a rambo-style knife and a machete.

Taulant Celaj appeared at Northampton Crown Court on September 11 to face trial after pleading not guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis, two counts of possession of a knife and driving while disqualified with no insurance. However, on the first day of his trial, he changed his plea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old was stopped driving a white Ford Transit van shortly after 4am on Sunday, April 30, on the A43 between Kettering and Northampton, after reports the vehicle had been used in a suspected burglary.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taulant Celaj was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court earlier this month. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Officers responding to the report of a break-in in Princes Street, Kettering, had discovered a cannabis factory inside the residential property, with more than 80 plants at various stages of growth spread across several rooms.

Police say there was also evidence that cannabis had been recently harvested from one of the rooms, with remnants of the plants found on the stairwell.

Two officers stopped the van on the A43 and found the sole occupant – Celaj – sitting in the driver’s seat. Following a strong smell of cannabis coming from the van, officers conducted a search and found a quantity of plants along with a rambo-style knife and a machete inside the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the sentencing, lead investigator Detective Constable Ray Anderson, of the North LPA CID team, said: “Firstly, I would like to thank those who called us to report the suspected burglary taking place, which led to the discovery of this cannabis factory.

“People may think that the production of cannabis is a victimless crime, but what they don’t realise is those at the top of the chain make very large sums of money from producing and distributing the drug, while often exploiting vulnerable people at the same time.

“Drug harm is a matter of priority for the force, and we will continue to tenaciously enforce and disrupt drug dealers, who prey on the most vulnerable people in our society and bring misery to our streets and communities.”

Celaj of Aylesbury Drive, Houghton Regis in Bedfordshire, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for possession with intent to supply a Class B drug – cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also received an additional five months to run consecutively for the possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and nine endorsement points on his licence for the traffic offences.