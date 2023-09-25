Ndricim Thaci

A 23-year-old drug dealer from Corby has been jailed for more than two years.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said that just after midday on June 3, 2023, Ndricim Thaci, previously of Blenheim Walk, was stopped in his black Ford Focus in Rockingham Road after intelligence suggested that the vehicle was linked to drug dealing.

“He was detained under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and following a search was found to be carrying 20 bags of white powder and two mobile phones,” the spokesperson said.

“Police officers then carried out a search of his car where they found a knife, and then subsequently his home in Blenheim Walk where they found more than £7,000 in cash, a large quantity of Class A drugs and two more phones.

“Thaci was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of a bladed article and possession of criminal property.

“He pleaded guilty to all three offences at Northampton Crown Court in July and returned to the same court this month (September 11) where he was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison, the spokesperson added.

Lead Investigator - Detective Constable Libby Luck said: “Tackling drug harm is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and that means sending a clear message that this type of crime doesn’t pay.

“Ndricim Thaci may have started with thousands of pounds in cash but now that cash is gone and he has been handed a prison sentence.