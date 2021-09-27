Driver's miracle escape after Fiesta flips on Northampton road at 3.15am

Miracle escape

A driver had a miracle escape after rolling his car in a dramatic smash in Northampton in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ford Fiesta rolled along Talavera Way before coming to rest sideways and upside down at around 3.15am.

The driver was taken to Northampton General Hospital but officers from the Northamptonshire Police Armed Response Vehicles squad, who attended the crash, said it was "amazing he was not seriously injured."