Driver's miracle escape after Fiesta flips on Northampton road at 3.15am
Officers admit "it's amazing he was not seriously injured"
A driver had a miracle escape after rolling his car in a dramatic smash in Northampton in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The Ford Fiesta rolled along Talavera Way before coming to rest sideways and upside down at around 3.15am.
The driver was taken to Northampton General Hospital but officers from the Northamptonshire Police Armed Response Vehicles squad, who attended the crash, said it was "amazing he was not seriously injured."
A spokesman for the Force later revealed a 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving was later released pending further investigation.