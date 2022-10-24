Driver threatened with weapon during road rage row following bus crash in Northampton
Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage from busy Saturday morning
Detectives say a driver was threatened with a weapon during a road rage incident in Northampton earlier this month.
According to officers’ reports, the incident happened in Kettering Road on October 15 when a car collided with a bus while attempting to avoid crashing into another vehicle which had overtaken then braked suddenly.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “After the collision, near to the junction with Derby Road, there was a brief altercation between the two car drivers. This led to one — who was black and aged 25-30 — getting out of his vehicle, approaching the other driver and then threatening him with some sort of weapon.
“This happened between 10am and 11am on a Saturday when the road would have been busy.”
Officers want anyone who may have seen the incident or captured it on dashcam to call 101 using incident number 22000601807 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.