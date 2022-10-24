Driver threatened with weapon during road rage row following bus crash in Northampton

Detectives say a driver was threatened with a weapon during a road rage incident in Northampton earlier this month.

According to officers’ reports, the incident happened in Kettering Road on October 15 when a car collided with a bus while attempting to avoid crashing into another vehicle which had overtaken then braked suddenly.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “After the collision, near to the junction with Derby Road, there was a brief altercation between the two car drivers. This led to one — who was black and aged 25-30 — getting out of his vehicle, approaching the other driver and then threatening him with some sort of weapon.

Police are investigating a road rage incident following a bus crash in Kettering Road, Northampton, earlier this month

“This happened between 10am and 11am on a Saturday when the road would have been busy.”