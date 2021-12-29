Driver suffers life-changing injuries after Kettering Christmas Day crash
Police are appealing for witnesses
A man suffered life-changing injuries after a horror crash near Kettering on Christmas Day.
Emergency services rushed to Warkton Lane after the crash, which involved an orange Ford Focus and a red BMW 3 Series, at about 9.30pm.
The Ford Focus was travelling from Warkton towards Barton Seagrave and the BMW was travelling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the BMW, a 34-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with life-changing injuries.
The passenger in the BMW, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to the same hospital with a head injury and broken arm.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615."