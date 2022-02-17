Driver spits, punches and drives over man's leg during Valentine's Day brawl in Northampton Tesco car park
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to 8.30am punch-up outside East Hunsbury supermarket
A man was run over after trading punches with another driver in a Northampton supermarket car park on Valentine's Day.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the early-morning punch-up outside Tesco Express in Butts Road, East Hunsbury.
According to police reports, the victim was also spat at after approaching a vehicle.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The incident took place between 8.20am and 8.30am on Monday (February 14) after a man approached a parked vehicle to challenge the driver about the manner of his driving.
"The man tapped on the driver’s window, then opened the door after the driver did not respond. A short verbal exchange took place before the driver spat in the man’s face.
"The man lent into the vehicle and both men exchanged punches before the driver drove off, causing the man to fall.
"As the vehicle drove off, it ran over the man’s leg."
Officers are asking anyone who may have seen Monday's incident or have CCTV or dashcam footage which could help the investigation, to call 101 using incident number 22000091494 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.