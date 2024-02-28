Driver in court over crash at Kettering's 'most dangerous rural junction'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver has admitted failing to give way and crashing into another vehicle at Kettering’s ‘most dangerous rural junction’.

Nenjabulo Ndlovu pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention after the incident at the crossroads between Broughton and Pytchley.

There have been calls to change the road layout after a series of incidents there, with nearby residents fearing it’s a matter of time before there’s a fatal accident.

Debris from crashes at the site strewn in a nearby field

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said that, fortunately, nobody in the vehicle that Ndlovu crashed into suffered life-threatening injuries.

The 45-year-old, of Ashton Way in Northampton, was driving a Volkswagen Crafter along Broughton Road out of Pytchley when the crash took place at about 9.30am on July 14 last year.

He did not give way at the junction with Wellingborough Road, Broughton, and crashed into a vehicle that had the right of way. On Ndlovu’s approach there were two sets of signs informing drivers of an upcoming junction, two give way signs at the junction itself, and road markings and rumble strips telling drivers to slow down.

At Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court this month Ndlovu was handed six penalty points on his driving record. He was also fined £184 and ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £74.

North Northamptonshire Council has drawn up proposals to replace existing give way signs and markings with stop signs and markings, renew rumble strips on the approach and install additional ‘40’ and ‘slow’ road markings in the early spring.

But those whose loved ones have been involved in crashes there say they are skeptical over whether the work will have an impact.

Broughton resident Laura Staniscia calls the crossroads ‘death junction’ because it is so dangerous. Her husband had to be airlifted to hospital with three breaks in his pelvis after a crash there about 10 years ago and, last year, her sister suffered nerve damage and shock after another incident.

She previously said: “While the upcoming changes to the crossroads are welcomed I, along with other locals, don't feel like they will be massively impactful.

"People who are hit at the crossroads often get told by the other driver that they didn't realise they had to stop. The current give way signs are often somehow missed by some drivers. I don't feel like changing the wording is really going to work.

"It needs a new road layout. I hope the council keep this high on their radar.”

But Cllr Matt Binley (Con), NNC’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said a new layout is not deemed necessary at present.

He previously said: “Any change to the road layout as has been suggested by a couple of residents would be a complex and long process, including compulsory land purchases to accommodate any new road layout.