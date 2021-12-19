Driver given just points and a fine after horror Kettering crash with pedestrian

Silver Street, Kettering

A driver who hit a man at a Kettering pedestrian crossing before carrying on driving has been given points and a fine.

Filip Todorov's victim was left with serious injuries including broken bones and muscle damage after the horror crash earlier this year.

But with the man left on the ground in agony 29-year-old Todorov carried on driving in his Ford Fiesta.

He was later charged with driving without due care and attention, which he admitted and was sentenced for at Wellingborough Magistrates' Court this week.

The court heard emergency services had been called to Silver Street after the crash at about 9.45pm on July 21.

The victim was on a pedestrian crossing but Todorov, of Telfords Lane in Corby, didn't see him and collided with him.

He knocked him to the ground, leaving him seriously injured, but carried on driving.

The victim suffered two broken ribs, ligament and muscle damage to his left leg, bruised and grazed elbows and a lump on the right side of his head.

Magistrates sentenced Todorov to a fine of £307 and told him he would have to pay costs of £110, as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £34.