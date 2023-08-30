Driver fails to stop after cyclist knocked off his bike on A43 Corby bypass
Witnesses are being sought after a cyclist sustained minor injuries after being knocked off his bike on the A43 Corby bypass.
The incident occurred between 7pm and 7.35pm on Monday, August 7, when the cyclist – a man in his 50s – was riding towards Stanion when he was struck from behind, causing him to fall from his bike.
A police spokesman said: “The driver of the unknown vehicle failed to stop at the scene and officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured it on dash-cam footage, to please get in touch.”
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Anyone with information should quote incident number 23000538354 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.