Driver crashed into telegraph pole and fled after police chase through Corby

A motorist who drove around Corby in a ‘dangerous manner’ crashed into a telegraph pole after being chased by police.

Officers have urged anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them as they investigate the incident, which took place on the afternoon of Thursday, August 10.

It started after the driver of a grey Lexus failed to stop for police in Beanfield Avenue. They were followed as they drove at speed and in a dangerous manner along Beanfield Avenue, along Cottingham Road and Westcott Way towards Oakley Road.

At the roundabout junction, they headed along Gainsborough Road then into Blake Road, before eventually colliding with a telegraph pole in Turner Road, where the driver decamped and ran off towards Sutherland Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.