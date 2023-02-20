Driver charged with four offences after early morning stop by officers in Northampton
The 33-year-old has been charged with possession of a class A drug and more
A man was arrested and charged with a number of offences after he was stopped by police in Northampton.
The incident happened in Towcester Road shortly after 5am on Saturday (February 18).
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The driver of a red Vauxhall Corsa was arrested and charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving a motor vehicle without third party insurance, obstruct/resisting a police officer and possession of a Class A drug.”
Adam Darren Edward Cooper, aged 33, of Randall Drive, Milton Keynes, has been released on bail until March 28, 2023, when he is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates Court.”