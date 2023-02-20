Driver charged with four offences after early morning stop by officers in Northampton

A man was arrested and charged with a number of offences after he was stopped by police in Northampton.

The incident happened in Towcester Road shortly after 5am on Saturday (February 18).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The driver of a red Vauxhall Corsa was arrested and charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving a motor vehicle without third party insurance, obstruct/resisting a police officer and possession of a Class A drug.”

The Corsa was stopped by police in Towcester Road. Photo: Northants Roads Policing Team.