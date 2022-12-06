Driver banned after dashcam footage caught him riskily overtaking on A427 in Corby

A427 between Corby and Harborough. Image: Google

A man who forced cars to swerve on to grass verges to avoid his high-risk driving manoeuvres has been banned from the road.

Sahith Reddy Anugu was captured on dashcam footage driving his Mazda along the A427 between Corby and Market Harborough at noon on December 5, 2021.

The 23-year-old was caught driving down the middle of the road, overtaking several cars, and forcing oncoming traffic into the grass verge to try to avoid his car.

Anugu, of Grange Lane, Leicester, was charged with driving without due care and attention and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week, where he pleaded guilty.

Magistrates heard that he was a repeat offender and gave him six points on his licence as well as banning him from driving for six months.