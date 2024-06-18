Driver attacked with jerry can after refusing to give strangers fuel and a lift on A14 in Northamptonshire
The incident happened on March 24 between midday and 7pm, on a layby on the A14 near Naseby.
Northamptonshire Police has this week released a CCTV image of men they would like to speak to regarding the incident.
A spokeswoman for the force said: “Two men banged on the window of a man’s car and asked him for fuel and a lift.
"When he refused, they attacked him with a jerry can, causing him to suffer a broken jaw."
Police say the men in the image could assist officers with their enquiries, so they, or anyone who recognises them, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000174438.