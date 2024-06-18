Driver attacked with jerry can after refusing to give strangers fuel and a lift on A14 in Northamptonshire

Police would like to speak to the two men in the image.

A driver was attacked with a jerry can after refusing to give strangers fuel and a lift on A14 in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened on March 24 between midday and 7pm, on a layby on the A14 near Naseby.

Northamptonshire Police has this week released a CCTV image of men they would like to speak to regarding the incident.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Two men banged on the window of a man’s car and asked him for fuel and a lift.

"When he refused, they attacked him with a jerry can, causing him to suffer a broken jaw."