Driver attacked in A14 layby between Junction 1 and the M1
Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver was assaulted in a layby on the A14 westbound carriageway between Junction 1 and the M1 motorway.
Between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Sunday, March 24, two males approached the driver of a lorry and asked for fuel.
When he refused, they became aggressive and assaulted him causing facial injuries.
Police say the first suspect is described as white and wearing a grey tracksuit.
The second male was black and was wearing a black puffer jacket and blue jeans.
It is believed they were possibly in a black Mercedes C250 AMG Sport car.
A police spokesman said: “The A14 would have been busy at this time of the day, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the assault on dash-cam footage.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000174438 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.