Driver arrested in Kettering for multiple offences

A driver in Kettering has been charged with multiple offences

Ricky England, 31, of Broadmead Court, Northampton, was stopped in Water Street, Kettering, yesterday by plain clothes police officers.

England was arrested for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Police found cocaine, a class A drug, during a search of the car.

He was also wanted for driving while disqualified on a previous occasion.

England has been charged with driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of a class A drug.