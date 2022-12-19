A drink-driver is set to spend Christmas behind bars as the number caught during Northamptonshire Police road safety crackdown approaches 100.

Northampton magistrates sentenced Jamie Charles Ault, aged 36, to eight weeks in prison and banned him for driving for more than three years on December 9. Court documents showed Ault had blown 43 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath when he was stopped behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz Vito van in London Road, Kettering, the previous day. The legal limit is 35mg.

But Ault, of Paddock Road, Woodford, near Kettering, was already banned from driving and had no insurance. He was ordered to serve a new 40-month driving disqualification and told to pay victim surcharge and costs totaling £239. Ault was among 19 drivers arrested for either drink-driving or drug-driving — including a 16-year-old boy — during the fourth week of the police campaign, which kicked off early to include the football World Cup and run-up to Christmas.

Northamptonshire Police arrested 90 drivers on suspicion of being over the drink or drugs limit during the first four weeks of its Christmas campaign

Those charged are publicly named on the Northamptonshire Police website and social media as part of a hard-line approach the force has taken in recent years. Another 19 were arrested during the seven days to Sunday (December 18), taking the total to 90 during the campaign’s first 28 days. Those charged with drink-driving are:

■ Constantin Marin, 36, of Lindisfarne Road, Corby, will appear at court on January 9.

■ Mark Cohen, 47, of Limehurst Road, Northampton, will appear at court on January 30.

■ Paul Mugwagwa, 47, of Johnson Avenue, Wellingborough, will appear at court on February 2.

■ Nicolae Smigliuc, 35, of Symington Street, Northampton, will appear at court on February 2.

■ Mikayal Reading, 20, of Highlands Drive, Daventry, will appear at court on February 2.

■ Nicolae Borogan, 42, of Clevedon Road, Luton, will appear at court on February 2.

■ Regan Turney, 24, of Atterbury Way, Northampton, will appear at court on February 2.

■ Simon Gibson, 34, of Droue Court, Rothwell, will appear at court on February 2.

■ Cory Robinson, 23, of Wake Way, Northampton, will appear at court on February 2.

■ Harry Little, 23, of Riverstone Way, Northampton, will appear at court on on February 2.

■ Soloman Adebiyi, 37, of Stanley Street, Northampton, will appear at court on February 2.

■ Luke Joyce, 22, of Andrews Way, Raunds, will appear at court on February 2, charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

■ Troy Panton, 39, of Minerva Way, Wellingborough, will appear at court on February 2.

■ Olivia Owens, 21, of Hartwood Croft, Kettering, will appear at court on February 2.

Another five people aged between 16 and 58 from Northampton, Corby, Daventry and Rushden who were arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs have been released under police bail pending further enquiries.

Drivers who cause a death while driving under the influence of drink or drugs faces up to 14 years’ imprisonment. If they’re fortunate not to be involved in a collision, they risk up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban. However, The Institute of Advanced Motorists calculate that a drink or drug drive conviction could cost up to £70,000 because of fines, solicitors fees, increase in the cost of car insurance and losing a job.