Drink-drive arrest after car written off in crash near Kettering

This car was written off. Credit: Northants Road Crime Team

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a crash near Kettering last night (December 30).

A black Skoda was written off after the incident, which involved two vehicles, at about 6.30pm near the junction of Warkton Lane and Barton Road.

This morning a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

On social media the Northants Road Crime Team said he had been charged and bailed to attend court. A police spokesman was unable to confirm this at this stage.

During December Northamptonshire Police is naming drivers charged with drink driving as part of its annual winter campaign to tackle offending over the festive period.

Officers from across the force will be targeting those who choose to drink or take drugs and drive in a bid to keep the roads safer over the festive period.

PC Dave Lee from the Safer Roads Team said: “We don’t take the decision to continue to name all drivers charged with drink or drug driving lightly, however anyone who doesn’t want to be included on this list, the message is simple – do not drink or drug drive.

“It only takes one second to have a collision which can change your life or the life of an innocent bystander and their family. How would you feel knowing that your actions caused a collision and brought devastation to an entire family?

“It is not possible to say how much alcohol you can drink and stay below the limit as the way alcohol affects you depends on a number of factors including weight, age, sex and metabolism.

“The risks of getting behind the wheel, not just on the night when you have been drinking, but also the morning after, could be fatal. If you do have to drive, our advice is to avoid alcohol completely. The only safe limit is none.”

“There is absolutely no excuse or circumstance that could ever justify drink or drug driving – it is exceptionally selfish and reckless. Not only are you risking your own life, but those of innocent road users.