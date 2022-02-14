Drill set, piping and collectable coins stolen in Northamptonshire burglary

Burglars fled with items including copper piping and collectable coins after an incident in the north of the county.

Police have launched an investigation after being called to Park Street in King's Cliffe at the weekend.

Between 3pm on Friday, February 11, and 8am on Saturday, February 12, criminals forced entry to a home's adjoining garage and outbuilding before stealing a Milwaukee drill set, copper piping and some coins from a collection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating.

A police spokesman said: "Officers investigating this burglary would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times, or who may have been offered such items for sale in unusual circumstances.