Drill set, piping and collectable coins stolen in Northamptonshire burglary
Police have launched an investigation
Burglars fled with items including copper piping and collectable coins after an incident in the north of the county.
Police have launched an investigation after being called to Park Street in King's Cliffe at the weekend.
Between 3pm on Friday, February 11, and 8am on Saturday, February 12, criminals forced entry to a home's adjoining garage and outbuilding before stealing a Milwaukee drill set, copper piping and some coins from a collection.
A police spokesman said: "Officers investigating this burglary would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times, or who may have been offered such items for sale in unusual circumstances.
"Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."