Dozens of bikes seized as Operation Pacify helps drive down motorcycle nuisance in Corby

Twelve months after its launch, an operation to reduce illegal riding of motorcycles and its associated anti-social behaviour continues to have an impact on persistent offending in Corby.

Operation Pacify was set up last year by the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team in response to ongoing concerns from residents around motorcycle nuisance across the town.

Since the end of March 2022, the team has seized 59 motorcycles and 25 riders have been dealt with by the courts after receiving postal requisitions for various offences including dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, not holding a valid driving licence or insurance.

Operation Pacify has been hailed a success since launching a year ago

The team has also issued a further four Section 59 warning notices for anti-social driving – one of which was given to a rider who was caught pulling a wheelie near East Carlton Country Park.

During the past 12 months, the team has also received more than 300 emails from members of the public, including sightings, dash-cam and doorbell footage as well as other information which has led to the successful prosecution of offenders.

The success of the operation has been down to the pro-active patrols, both on foot and in an unmarked police car, which enabled the neighbourhood team to track down the motorcycles and riders as well as act on community intelligence.

The team also changed tactics slightly when it came to capturing evidence, using a handheld video camera to record footage from a distance, removing the dangers of engaging in pursuits and the potential of serious road collisions.

North LPA Response and Neighbourhood Policing Chief Inspector Scott Little said: “For years, we have received numerous complaints about the ‘nuisance’ motorcycles which have plagued our communities - riding on playing fields, on footpaths and on our roads.

“However, this is not just ‘nuisance’ – it’s anti-social behaviour which is highly dangerous and illegal – in which riders put their own lives at risk as well as their pillion passengers, other road users and members of the public.

“Using the handheld camera not only means we can do this from a safe distance, but more importantly, it removes the risk of anyone getting seriously injured or killed, because of the motorcycle being ridden erratically to evade capture.

"Once we’ve filmed a rider, we can use this evidence to build a compelling case, and over the past 12 months this has helped us achieve successful court outcomes with some of the most persistent offenders pleading guilty to various driving offences.

“During last summer, there was also a noticeable reduction in the illegal riding of motorcycles, and its associated anti-social behaviour, across the town, and the feedback we received from members of the public was very positive.

“However, there is no room for complacency and there’s still a lot more work to be done, and we would continue to encourage the public, who are the eyes and ears of our communities, to report any suspicious activity involving motorcycles so we can act upon it.

