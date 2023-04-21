Dog walker suffers head injuries after being punched in busy Wellingborough street
Police and paramedics were called to the incident
A man who was walking his dog in a busy Wellingborough street suffered head injuries after being punched in the face yesterday (Thursday).
The victim was in Cambridge Street when he was attacked between 3.50pm and 4.50pm by another man.
He fell to the floor, suffering head and facial injuries, with the ambulance service alerting police to the incident at 4.50pm as paramedics attended.
Police have appealed for information but no description of the suspect, who ran off, has been released at this stage.
A police spokesman said: “The area was busy at the time of the assault and officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about it.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”