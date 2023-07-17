A warning has been issued to dog owners to “control their pets” after a rise in the number of bite incidents reported across Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Police is urging owners to “take the necessary steps” to ensure their dog is “always under control” and is not placed in a situation “where it could cause harm”.

The warning comes as officers say the number of dog bite incidents reported to them has risen, including when two people were taken to hospital after an incident in Daventry on July 8.

Dog owners are being warned to control their pets. (File picture).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Dog ownership rose during the Covid-19 lockdown and since then, we have seen an increase in the number of dog bite incidents being reported to us.

“Some of these attacks have been on very young children and could have resulted in fatal consequences.

“We cannot stress this enough – if you own or have control of a dog, please make yourself aware of all the steps you can take to prevent the risk of harm to other people.

“Be mindful of your surroundings and remember, you are responsible for any damage your dog may commit.

“You can minimise these risks, both at home and in public.

The RSPCA has produced some great simple steps along with a video (link below) to educate dog owners and parents on how to keep children safe and dogs happy.”