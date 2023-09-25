Do you know this man? Police want to talk to him about a 'road rage' incident in Corby
Police officers have released an image of a man who they believe may have information about an alleged “road rage” incident on the Fourways roundabout in Cottingham Road, Corby.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “The incident occurred at about 1pm on Tuesday, September 12, when the driver of a white Audi stopped the car after it entered the roundabout junction and approached the driver of an HGV directly behind his vehicle.
“The driver of the Audi extended a baton in his hand before striking the windscreen of the HGV, causing damage. He then got back in his car and drove off at speed.
“This is a busy roundabout junction in Corby and officers believe this incident may have been witnessed by other motorists and are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch, including the man in the image or anyone who recognises him.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Please quote incident number 23000583189 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson added.