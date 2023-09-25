News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage

Do you know this man? Police believe he may know about a burglary in Corby

Cash and jewellery was stolen from the house
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 15:55 BST
Police want to speak to this manPolice want to speak to this man
Police want to speak to this man

Images of a man who police believe may have information about a residential burglary on the Priors Hall housing estate in Corby have been released.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Between 5.20pm and 6.30pm on Sunday, September 10, a man entered the rear garden of a house in Wentworth Drive and broke into the address via a rear door. Once inside, cash and jewellery have been stolen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The man in the image was seen walking in Wentworth Drive, Park View and Ashby Street at the time of the burglary. Officers believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident number 23000564660 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson added.