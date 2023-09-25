Do you know this man? Police believe he may know about a burglary in Corby

Police want to speak to this man

Images of a man who police believe may have information about a residential burglary on the Priors Hall housing estate in Corby have been released.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Between 5.20pm and 6.30pm on Sunday, September 10, a man entered the rear garden of a house in Wentworth Drive and broke into the address via a rear door. Once inside, cash and jewellery have been stolen.

“The man in the image was seen walking in Wentworth Drive, Park View and Ashby Street at the time of the burglary. Officers believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.