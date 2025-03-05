Distinctive horse-drawn carts stolen from yard in Northamptonshire village

Rural crime team officers are appealing for help in tracing two distinctive horse-drawn carts stolen in a burglary in East Farndon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 8pm on Friday, February 28, three unknown offenders entered a yard off Clipston Road and removed the two carts.

The suspects are described as three males, all wearing puffer jackets, jogging bottoms and face coverings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for information about the burglary in the village between Kettering and Market Harborough as well as the whereabouts of the stolen carts – both are pictured.

The two distinctive horse-drawn carts (Credit: Northants Police)

A police spokesman said: “One is described as a one-of-a-kind four-wheeled cart with red and silver frame and black seats for the driver and passengers.

"The second cart is a two-wheeled trap with silver frame and two black seats.”

Anyone with information about the burglary or the carts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 25000120884 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.