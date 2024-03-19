Distinctive gold coin dating back to the reign of King Henry VII in 1505 stolen during Corby village burglary
A distinctive gold coin dating back to 1505 was among items stolen from a house in the early hours of Sunday, March 17.
Witnesses are being sought following a burglary in Wakerley Road, between 3am and 5.15am, when the offender/s forced a window to gain access to the property and once inside carried out an untidy search of the address.
A police spokesman said: “Among the items stolen included a set of silver cufflinks, a platinum wedding ring encrusted with diamonds, a half eternity platinum ring, and a distinctive gold coin dating back to the reign of King Henry VII in 1505.
"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the village between the stated times or who may have been offered any such items of jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.”
Witnesses or anyone with information isasked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000158377 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.