Disqualified driver jailed for a second time after being caught behind the wheel in Kettering

A driver has been jailed for a second time after being caught, in Kettering, behind the wheel despite being disqualified from driving.

Police on patrol in Kettering, saw a blue Audi A3 in Rockingham Road shortly before 11pm on Monday (July 1) – the car that was being driven by Anmeet Singh.

Singh was followed by the officers as he drove along Lower Street before he stopped outside an address in Charles Court where he initially admitted to not having car insurance but when asked for his proof of identity, he confessed to being disqualified from driving.

Arresting officer PC Harrison Beverley of the Northants Roads Policing Team said: “This was the second time that Anmeet Singh had been charged for driving while disqualified, showing a complete disregard of the law and I am pleased the courts have dealt with him robustly.

“We have a duty to protect law-abiding road users from those who have been caught flouting the law, having previously been sentenced for traffic-related offences, and we will take action against anyone who fails to comply with a court order.”

Routine checks on the police national computer confirmed Singh, of Park Close in Hounslow, was disqualified from driving until November 2025, and had only been released from prison in March after serving an eight-week sentence for defying his ban.

Singh was arrested and subsequently charged with driving while disqualified and driving with no valid third-party insurance.

On Tuesday (July 2), he pleaded guilty to both offences at Northampton Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for 36 months, which included an 18-month extension, and ordered to pay £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

In 2023, after being involved in a road collision in Northamptonshire, 29 people never returned home safely to their loved ones, and 271 required urgent medical assistance for serious and life-changing injuries.