Disqualified Corby driver Jordan Lee Johnson jailed after car chase with speeds clocked at 100mph in Old Village

A banned driver from Corby has been sentenced to 21 months in prison and had his driving ban extended for almost five years after he drove a stolen car at speeds of up to 100mph in a bid to avoid arrest.

To avoid capture, Jordan Lee Johnson, aged 30, of Lapland Walk, drove at speeds in excess of 100mph in a 40mph zone, drove on the wrong side of the road causing others to swerve and even when the car’s tyres were punctured by two stinger devices carried on driving.

For safety reasons, officers abandoned the chase but after he dumped the car in East Avenue, he was spotted by officers near Oakley Road, and with the help of police dog Ebby and her handler, Johnson was found hiding under a nearby hedge.

Lead investigator Detective Constable Rebecca Prodger said: “Jordan Johnson knew he shouldn’t be behind the wheel that day, and his dangerous efforts to avoid the police demonstrate his reckless and selfish outlook.

Jordan Lee Johnson, 30, of Lapland Walk, Corby was jailed at Northampton Crown Court /Northants Police

“People who are banned from driving are banned for good reason, and we will always do all we can to make sure those who feel the rules don’t apply to them are brought to account.

“I’m really pleased to see Johnson dealt with robustly by the court and can say our roads are a safer place without him on them.”

Johnson had been remanded in custody after he pleaded not guilty to the charges on February 6, at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, and his case was sent to the county’s crown court.

However, at the opening day of his trial at Northampton Crown Court on July 15, Johnson changed his pleas to guilty, and he was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for a further four years and 11 months.

Johnson who has a long string of convictions for driving offences and had been handed multiple driving bans was back behind the wheel of a stolen car earlier this year.

Northamptonshire Police revealed the chain of events that had taken place at about 7.50pm on February 4, 2024, when a silver Alfa Romeo Giulia car, stolen during a burglary in Derbyshire a month earlier, activated automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras in Corby.

Officers from the Northants Police’s Roads Policing Team spotted the car in the town’s Willowbrook Road and followed it as it travelled along Rockingham Road, Lloyds Road and on to Phoenix Parkway.

At first the driver travelled within the speed limits, but when a second marked police car appeared, the driver of the Alfa Romeo sped off with the police cars in pursuit.

The car reached speeds in excess of 100mph in a 40mph zone as it continued along Phoenix Parkway, as the driver drove on the wrong side of the single-carriageway before heading back onto Rockingham Road.

In his bid to escape the police, Johnson forced other road users to take evasive action to avoid a collision, drove the wrong way round a roundabout as he headed towards Corby Old Village, reaching speeds of 85mph.

Despite the police twice successfully using a stinger to deflate the tyres, Johnson’s driving became more dangerous and reckless and due to the increasing risk to innocent road users, officers abandoned the pursuit.

Johnson continued along Station Road and entered Oakley Road, driving the wrong way along the dual carriageway. Thinking he had escaped, Johnson turned into East Avenue, where he ran away from the vehicle.

However, officers spotted him turn off Oakley Road, and with the help of PD Ebby and her handler, Johnson was tracked from the car and found hiding under a nearby hedge. A pair of gloves and the Alfa Romeo car keys were recovered from a driveway.

Johnson was arrested before being subsequently charged with driving dangerously, driving while disqualified and without third party insurance.

Anyone with information about road safety concerns or any vehicle crime is asked to report it online at www.northants.police.uk/reportonline or call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.