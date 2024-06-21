Corby Boating Lake. File image: National World

A disabled man has been shoved into Corby boating lake following a dispute.

A male victim, who this newspaper is not naming, was at the lake fishing when he was involved in a row with another man.

The suspect later returned and pushed him into the lake.

The victim already has an existing back injury and uses a mobility scooter, but when he fell into the water he landed heavily on his back and was taken to hospital where he remained overnight.

Police officers have now appealed for witnesses following the assault at the lake in Cottingham Road.

The incident happened on yesterday (Thursday, June 20) between 4.15pm and 4.30pm.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his late 30s to early 40s, about 5ft 10in, and of a slim build with a stubbly white/blonde beard. He was wearing a Scottish football shirt and a baseball cap which was grey or khaki in colour. He was carrying a fishing rod and fishing net. The male in a football top had a stubbly beard.