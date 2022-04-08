Did you see man shoved out of a car, beaten and robbed near Northampton town centre?
Detectives appeal for witnesses following incident close to former Jaguar garage on Wednesday afternoon
Detectives are hunting witnesses who may have seen a man shoved out of car, beaten up and robbed close to Northampton town centre on Wednesday (April 6).
Officers say the incident happened late afternoon when streets would have been busy outside the former Guy Salmon Jaguar showroom in Abington Square, near to the junction with Kettering Road.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson revealed a 27-year-old man arrested in connection with the assault has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
They added: “This happened between 4pm and 5.15pm when a man was pushed out of a car by another man, beaten up and had his jacket stolen from him. The offender then drove off at speed.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 using incident number 22000196037 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.