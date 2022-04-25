Detectives admit it could be some time before they know for sure if bones unearthed in a five-day dig at a Northampton bungalow are human and how old they are.

Forensic teams are likely to finish excavating gardens around the property in Beechwood Drive, close to the Westone Manor Hotel, on Monday (April 25).

But police insist they are currently unable to confirm if the finds are human remains nor how long they might have been buried in the ground.

Forensic teams and archaeologists have been digging outside the house in Beechwood Avenue, Northampton, since Wednesday

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said the discovery was “believed to be of archaeological significance.”

But they added: “Once the bones have been recovered, further tests and examinations will be carried out by a forensic pathologist to determine the age of the remains.”