Detectives release image of wanted man as they investigate Kettering robbery

A man pictured on a CCTV camera is wanted by Northamptonshire Police as they investigate a Kettering robbery.

Today (November 6) officers released the image as part of their probe into an incident which happened almost five months ago on June 12.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was in Stamford Road between 9.45pm and 10pm when he was approached by another man who asked for a cigarette before engaging him in conversation.

The man then asked to borrow the victim’s mobile phone and, as he got it out of his pocket, the offender took it and pushed him to the ground before running off.

A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.