Detectives plea to mystery man following racially aggravated assault in Northampton town centre store

Police investigating a racially aggravated assault on a customer in a Northampton town centre shop want to identify a man caught on camera.

They believe he many have key information about the attack, which happened in St Giles Street between 6.50pm and 7pm on March 9.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said today (April 4): “A man was asked about his nationality by another customer while he was waiting to be served in the Costcutter grocery store in St Giles Street.

Detectives investigating a racially aggravated assault in Northampton town centre want to identify this man

"When he didn’t respond, the second man became racially abusive and assaulted the man.

“Officers investigating the incident believe the man shown in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.”