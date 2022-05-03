Detectives investigating an attempted burglary in a village near Northampton last month have issued images from a security camera they hope will identify three men at the scene.

Officers say thieves broke in through the kitchen window of a property in Little Horton House Drive, Horton, between 11.30pm on April 14 and 12.30am the following day, Good Friday.

They were seen running out of the property after being disturbed by the occupant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives investigating a burglary in Horton have issued CCTV images of three men they want to identify

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Tuesday (May 3): “Our officers believe the men in the images may have information which could greatly assist with their investigation and we are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.”