Detectives investigating Rothwell sex attack which saw part of park cordoned off
An investigation has been launched after a sex attack that saw part of a Rothwell park cordoned off.
Detectives have appealed for information after the incident in Rothwell’s town centre – although police say the exact location of the attack isn’t yet clear – between 12am and 1am on Sunday (April 14).
Northamptonshire Police had taped off part of Manor Park with a cordon in place and officers at the scene throughout most of yesterday.
A spokesman for the force said a woman was sexually assaulted by a male.
No arrests have been made and no description of a suspect was available at this stage, the spokesman said.
The spokesman added: “Witnesses or anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 24000216676 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”