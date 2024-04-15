Detectives investigating Rothwell sex attack which saw part of park cordoned off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation has been launched after a sex attack that saw part of a Rothwell park cordoned off.

Detectives have appealed for information after the incident in Rothwell’s town centre – although police say the exact location of the attack isn’t yet clear – between 12am and 1am on Sunday (April 14).

Northamptonshire Police had taped off part of Manor Park with a cordon in place and officers at the scene throughout most of yesterday.

Police tape at the scene. Picture: Andrew Carpenter

A spokesman for the force said a woman was sexually assaulted by a male.

No arrests have been made and no description of a suspect was available at this stage, the spokesman said.

The spokesman added: “Witnesses or anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.